Race for No.2 automaker heats up

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the gap between Korean carmaker Hyundai and home-grown Tata Motors has narrowed for the second spot in the domestic car market, the former is confident of maintaining a lead. Hyundai anticipates that its lead over Tata will grow with the launch of Exter, the much anticipated mini-SUV. Exter will compete with Tata Motor’s Punch.

On the back of strong thrust on smaller SUVs and electric vehicles, Tata Motors in the past two financial years has grown at a much faster pace than the PV industry growth. In FY23, Tata Motors’ domestic PV sales grew by 45% to 5,41,087 units while Hyundai’s sales in FY23 grew by 18% to 5,67,546. The difference between the two was just 23,155 units in favour of Hyundai.

This close race continued in the first quarter of FY24 as well and the difference between the two was only 5,221 units, again in favour of Hyundai. During the April-June quarter, Hyundai’s sales stood at 148,303 units while Tata Motors’ sales came at 143,082 units. Total domestic PV sales stood at 995,974 units in Q1FY24, a growth of 9% year-on- year.

“We are doing very decent (job). Don’t judge Hyundai by 1 or 2 months’ numbers. We are continuing with the number two position, except for a month or two such as December when we don’t manufacture in full swing. It is all about ding different things and setting benchmarks which we are doing.

Number 1 and Number 2 are not in our hands,” said Tarun Garg, chief operating officer at Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) told TNIE in an interaction Garg said they are confident of selling about 10,000 units of Exter per month and the model so far has received over 16,000 bookings. Tata Motor’s Punch retails between 11,000- 12,000 units a month.

The Korean carmaker, however, tries to brush aside the question on the race for the number two spot with Tata Motors. It says the focus for them for the last 27 years in India has been on setting benchmarks rather than chasing leadership positions. “From the hatchback Santro to the mid-size SUV Creta, Hyundai have always raised the benchmarks in their respective segments. We are confident that the new product Exter will also raise the benchmark and will not only be a game changer for us but also for the industry,” Tarun Garg, told TNIE.

CY2023 to be the best year for Hyundai

With Creta, Verna and Tucson continuing to lead their respective segments and Exter expected to bring in incremental numbers, Hyundai believes they will clock their best-ever annual sales in the calendar year 2023. To meet the increased demand, Hyundai has increased its production capacity to about 8.20-8.50 lakh units in its Tamil Nadu plant, an addition of over 50,000 from the current level.

Further, the company is in advanced stage to acquire General Motor’s Talegaon plant and had recently announced an investment of Rs 20,000 crore over a period of 10 years in Tamil Nadu to roll out new EVs and increase production volume.

“We are the only manufacturer which has grown in double digit in the first half of CY2023, more than 10% among the top 3 players. Now that Exter is coming, we believe the momentum should be carried forward. I cannot predict how much will be the volume but it is reasonable to think it will be close to in the 600,000 units (for CY20230),” said Garg.

Hyundai sold about 292,000 PVs between January-June 2023 and over 5.52 lakh units in CY22. Garg added that the supply constraints are almost over and waiting periods have come down. However, the pent-up demand is almost over and high interest rates, along with global headwinds, are a concern for the sector. Most analysts believe that demand will slow down to single-digit growth in FY24 as the increased cost of ownership has become a major concern.

NEW DELHI: Even as the gap between Korean carmaker Hyundai and home-grown Tata Motors has narrowed for the second spot in the domestic car market, the former is confident of maintaining a lead. Hyundai anticipates that its lead over Tata will grow with the launch of Exter, the much anticipated mini-SUV. Exter will compete with Tata Motor’s Punch. On the back of strong thrust on smaller SUVs and electric vehicles, Tata Motors in the past two financial years has grown at a much faster pace than the PV industry growth. In FY23, Tata Motors’ domestic PV sales grew by 45% to 5,41,087 units while Hyundai’s sales in FY23 grew by 18% to 5,67,546. The difference between the two was just 23,155 units in favour of Hyundai. This close race continued in the first quarter of FY24 as well and the difference between the two was only 5,221 units, again in favour of Hyundai. During the April-June quarter, Hyundai’s sales stood at 148,303 units while Tata Motors’ sales came at 143,082 units. Total domestic PV sales stood at 995,974 units in Q1FY24, a growth of 9% year-on- year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We are doing very decent (job). Don’t judge Hyundai by 1 or 2 months’ numbers. We are continuing with the number two position, except for a month or two such as December when we don’t manufacture in full swing. It is all about ding different things and setting benchmarks which we are doing. Number 1 and Number 2 are not in our hands,” said Tarun Garg, chief operating officer at Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) told TNIE in an interaction Garg said they are confident of selling about 10,000 units of Exter per month and the model so far has received over 16,000 bookings. Tata Motor’s Punch retails between 11,000- 12,000 units a month. The Korean carmaker, however, tries to brush aside the question on the race for the number two spot with Tata Motors. It says the focus for them for the last 27 years in India has been on setting benchmarks rather than chasing leadership positions. “From the hatchback Santro to the mid-size SUV Creta, Hyundai have always raised the benchmarks in their respective segments. We are confident that the new product Exter will also raise the benchmark and will not only be a game changer for us but also for the industry,” Tarun Garg, told TNIE. CY2023 to be the best year for Hyundai With Creta, Verna and Tucson continuing to lead their respective segments and Exter expected to bring in incremental numbers, Hyundai believes they will clock their best-ever annual sales in the calendar year 2023. To meet the increased demand, Hyundai has increased its production capacity to about 8.20-8.50 lakh units in its Tamil Nadu plant, an addition of over 50,000 from the current level. Further, the company is in advanced stage to acquire General Motor’s Talegaon plant and had recently announced an investment of Rs 20,000 crore over a period of 10 years in Tamil Nadu to roll out new EVs and increase production volume. “We are the only manufacturer which has grown in double digit in the first half of CY2023, more than 10% among the top 3 players. Now that Exter is coming, we believe the momentum should be carried forward. I cannot predict how much will be the volume but it is reasonable to think it will be close to in the 600,000 units (for CY20230),” said Garg. Hyundai sold about 292,000 PVs between January-June 2023 and over 5.52 lakh units in CY22. Garg added that the supply constraints are almost over and waiting periods have come down. However, the pent-up demand is almost over and high interest rates, along with global headwinds, are a concern for the sector. Most analysts believe that demand will slow down to single-digit growth in FY24 as the increased cost of ownership has become a major concern.