Sensex, Nifty touch record high levels in early trade

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their all-time high levels in early trade on Monday amid fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in IT counters.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 128.6 points to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 66,189.50 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty went up by 47.65 points to reach its all-time intra-day high of 19,612.15.

From the Sensex pack, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers.

ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Titan were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 2,636.43 crore, according to exchange data.

"In July, FPIs have invested Rs 30,660 crore in India inclusive of bulk deals and investment through primary market.

This reflects the increasing FPI confidence in the Indian economy and markets," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai were trading lower while Hong Kong quoted in the green.

The US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.86 per cent to USD 79.18 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had jumped 502.01 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 66,060.90 on Friday.

The Nifty went up by 150.75 points or 0.78 per cent to end at a record high of 19,564.50.

