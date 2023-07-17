Tamil Nadu tops NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2022, Gujarat skids to fourth slot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TAMIL Nadu is ranked as the top state in Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2022. With an overall score of 80.89, the state topped the third edition of the rankings, piping Maharashtra (78.20) and Karnataka (76.36). Gujarat, which was the topper in the first two editions, was relegated to fourth position with 73.22 points.

The index assesses the readiness of states in terms of their export potential and performance. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaas hailed the rankings and said the state securing the number one spot reinforces the state’s top rank in ease of doing business.

“Tamil Nadu has long been an export leader in sectors like automotive, leather and textiles, and we recently became the no. 1 exporter of electronic goods,” the minister said.

He said it is the result of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s sustained efforts toward creating a robust environment for industries in the state. “This will strengthen our resolve to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030,” he said. Tamil Nadu’s electronics exports nearly tripled in one year to USD 5.37 billion in the financial year 2023 from USD 1.86 billion the previous year.

It was ranked fourth in the financial year 2022 and moved to the top spot in 2023. Companies like Tata Electronics and Pegatron starting production have helped Tamil Nadu overtake Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra to become India’s top exporter of electronic goods.

During the year 2020-21, India’s total electronics goods export was worth USD 15.59 billion, of which Tamil Nadu’s share was 11.98%. Tamil Nadu is pushing to attract investments worth `23 lakh crore and create 46 lakh jobs, according to a policy note. Similarly, the state is striving to support the growth of the manufacturing sector in the state from USD 48.1 billion in 2020-21 to USD 236 billion in 2030-31.

The Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index is also aimed at promoting competition among all states (coastal, landlocked, Himalayan and UTs) to bring about favourable policies, ease the regulatory framework, create necessary infrastructure and assist in identifying strategic recommendations for improving export competitiveness. The ranking is based on four main pillars: policy, business ecosystem, export ecosystem and export performance.

