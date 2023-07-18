Home Business

HDFC Bank Q1 profit jumps 30% to Rs 11,952 crore

The country’s largest private sector bank’s net interest income (NII) grew by 21.1% to Rs 23,599 crore from Rs 19,481 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Published: 18th July 2023

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Beating expectations of analysts, HDFC Bank on Monday lender reported a 30% jump in net profit for April-June period at Rs 11,952 crore, driven by a healthy rise in interest income and advances.

The country’s largest private sector bank’s net interest income (NII) grew by 21.1% to Rs 23,599 crore from Rs 19,481 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Bank’s asset quality was largely stable during the quarter.  The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) increased 5.7 percent to Rs 19,045.1 crore in the first quarter from Rs 18,019 crore, while Net NPA rose 9.4 % to Rs 4,776.9 crore from Rs 4,368.4 crore.

