India can become developed nation by ’47 with 7.6% growth

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India could become a developed country by 2047 with an average annual real GDP growth of 7.6% sustained over the next 25 years, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday in its July news bulletin.

The article , authored by Harendra Behera, Dhanya V, Kunal Priyadarshi and Sapna Goel, who are from the RBI’s Department of Economic and Policy Research said that it is feasible, powered by the growth augmenting impact of policy focus on structural reforms, investments, logistics and digitalization of the economy, upskilling the labour force to reap the potential of favourable demography, and sectoral policy initiatives covering manufacturing, exports, tourism, education, and health.

According to the RBI,the task, however, may not be easy, given the current level of capital stocks, infrastructure and skill sets of the people. India needs to follow a multipronged approach for engaging the large pool of labour force productively and harnessing growth opportunities in knowledge-oriented sectors.

“While unskilled/semi- skilled labour force can be absorbed in MSMEs, new-age manufacturing and services sectors will require upskilling and preparing younger generation to meet the future demand. While augmenting capital and empowering human resources could place India on the desired growth trajectory, technology will be a key player in this transformation,” added the report.

In FY23, India registered a growth of 7.2 per cent. The RBI has projected a GDP growth of 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal ending March 31,2024. Meanwhile, the central bank also highlighted the risk of global supply chain disruptions transmitting to domestic supply chains, especially from those countries from where India sources a large part of its requirements of raw materials and intermediates. It emphasized on the need for India securing its supply chains.

