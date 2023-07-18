Home Business

India looks for cheaper crude from Iraq

India may cut down on crude imports from Russia in next few months as payment issues persist and discounts continue to shrink, according to an official from petroleum ministry.

Published: 18th July 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Crude Oil

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India may cut down on crude imports from Russia in the next few months as payment issues persist and discounts continue to shrink, according to an official from the petroleum ministry. The official also said that the country is in talks with Iraq, which has been traditionally the biggest supplier of crude oil to India, for discounts. The talks are also on to increase the payment processing time from 60 days to 80 days.

“The discount on Russian crude fell drastically in the past few months. At the same time, there are payment issues as well, therefore India is cutting down oil imports from Russia,” said the official. India, the world’s third-largest crude importer, has been buying cheaper Russian oil since February 2022.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine western countries stopped importing Russian oil, thus Russia diverted its supply to India and China. In April 2023, India’s import from Russia was more than that from its two biggest suppliers – Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Last month petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri after meeting his Iraqi counterpart Hayan Abdel-Ghani in New Delhi tweeted that India aims to increase (from the current 1 billion barrels) its annual oil purchases from Iraq.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crude imports from Russia Petroleum ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp