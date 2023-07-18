Home Business

Karur Vysya Bank net profit increases to Rs 359 crore in Q1

Bank’s balance sheet grew 12.83% and total business registered 13.7% growth in the quarter against June 2022. Deposits at the bank recorded 13.75 growth and stood at 80715 crores.

Published: 18th July 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Karur Vysya Bank, KVB

Karur Vysya Bank (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Karur Vysya Bank on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 359 crore in the June 2023 quarter, a 56% jump from Rs 229 crore in the same period last year (YoY). The bank’s net interest income increased to 897 crores, an increase of 20% YoY.

Bank’s balance sheet grew 12.83% and total business registered 13.7% growth in the quarter against June 2022. Deposits at the bank recorded 13.75 growth and stood at 80715 crores. Total advances stood at Rs 68,638 crore before the write-off.

Lender’s net interest margin stood at 4.19%, cost of deposits stood at 4.96% and yield on advances grew to 9.69% by 134 basis points as compared to 8.35% YoY. The cost to income ratio stands at 47.29% in the quarter.

Bank’s gross non-performing assets stood at 1.99% of gross advances and net non-performing assets were at 0.59% of net advances. Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans eased to 0.59% as against 1.93% a year ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karur Vysya Bank Net profit June 2023 quarter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp