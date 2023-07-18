LTIMindtree net profit grows 4%, misses analysts’ estimates 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: LTIMindtree on Monday reported a 4% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at `1,152 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. This was slightly below analysts’ estimates. Its revenue for the quarter stood at `8,702 crore, a 13.8% YoY growth compared to the year-ago period.

The company’s key verticals BFSI, Manufacturing & Resources and Hi-Tech, Media, and Entertainment, which make up 75% of its revenues performed well. “The order inflow continued to increase and reached $1.41 billion in this quarter. Our operational rigor helped us achieve an EBIT of 16.7% and PAT of 13.2%,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD, LTIMindtree.

At the company’s earnings call, Chatterjee said, “We will continue on our journey of profitable growth. The way the market is behaving it is very difficult to understand. We call it a paradoxical time - on one hand there is a strong pipeline of deals, good order inflow and on the other hand we are seeing delays.”

He also said some of the assumptions made in the beginning of the year have gone wrong. The company was hoping that all delays will get over in the first quarter and it will be normal business from the second quarter but it did not happen.

“These delays are broad based and across industries,” he said. The company also expected that hiring freeze (in client environment) in BFSI specially, will go away by the end of the first quarter and that it did not happen. Also, there has been delay in revenue realisation from some of the deals, he said.

LTIMindtree, which recently launched Canvas.ai, an enterprise-ready generative AI platform, says this new technology will significantly impact its ability to serve clients across offerings. The company’s $5 million + clients increased by 18 on a y-o-y basis and $50 million+ clients increased by 3 on a YoY basis. Its trailing 12 months attrition stood at 17.8% and total employees as of June 30, 2023 stood at 82,738.

It saw the highest growth in the BFSI segment at 12%. The total headcount declined Q-0-Q by 1,808.

