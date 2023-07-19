Home Business

Amid slowdown, Infosys signs $2 billion AI deal spread over next five years

Infosys recently launched its AI-first offering Topaz. All major IT companies have announced their investment plans in AI and automation.

Published: 19th July 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The country’s second-largest IT services company Infosys has signed a deal with one of its existing clients to provide artificial intelligence (AI) and automation development, modernisation and maintenance services valued at $2 billion.

This will spread over the next five years, the company said in an exchange filing. This announcement comes at a time when IT services companies are facing macroeconomic headwinds and a slowdown due to client delays.

Infosys recently launched its AI-first offering Topaz. All major IT companies have announced their investment plans in AI and automation. During TCS’ earnings conference call, TCS CEO K Krithivasan said the flavour of the quarter was generative AI.

“In every conversation I have had with the clients over the last three months, this has unfailingly come up. Gen AI promises to transform most knowledge work by assisting and augmenting people and improving their productivity,” he said.

“We are currently working on over 50 proofs of concept and pilots, and have more than 100 opportunities in the pipeline,” he said. It plans to create a talent pool of over 100,000 Gen AI trained associates and the company has over 50,000 employees trained in AI/ML solution-building skills. HCLTech said the focus is on generative AI and that it is training over 20,000 employees on GenAI capabilities. 

TAGS
Infosys AI Topaz

