Home Business

Sebi orders account attachment of Venugopal Dhoot

To recover the dues, Sebi asked all banks, depositories - CDSL and NSDL - and mutual funds to not allow any debit from the accounts of Dhoot. However, credits have been permitted.

Published: 19th July 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Venugopal_Dhoot

Venugopal Dhoot, founder of Videocon Group

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts as well as mutual fund holdings of Venugopal Dhoot, founder of Videocon Group to recover dues totalling Rs 5.16 lakh. 

The decision comes after Dhoot failed to pay the fine imposed on him in March by Sebi for not making disclosures about his interest in Supreme Energy as well as for not disclosing that Quality Techno Advisors Pvt Ltd (QTAPL) and Credential Finance Ltd (CFL) were related parties with respect to certain transactions.

To recover the dues, Sebi asked all banks, depositories - CDSL and NSDL - and mutual funds to not allow any debit from the accounts of Dhoot. However, credits have been permitted. The market regulator has directed banks to attach all accounts, including lockers, held by the defaulter.

“It is further ordered with immediate effect that no debit shall be made in the said account/s to the extent of the total dues mentioned above until further orders from the recovery officer of Sebi. However, the credits, if any, into the account may be allowed,” Sebi said in the order.

In March, Sebi imposed Rs 5 lakh fine on Dhoot after finding that he did not disclose his interest (99.9 per cent shares) in Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL) to Videocon Industries, at the time of grant of loan by the company to SEPL. In addition, Dhoot did not disclose his interest in CFL and QTAPL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venugopal Dhoot Sebi Videocon Group

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp