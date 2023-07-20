Home Business

Dunzo defers employee salaries for June, July till September: Sources

Dunzo had previously delayed salaries of half of its 1000-strong workforce till July 20, impacting their top management the most.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bengaluru-based quick commerce startup Dunzo has deferred salary payouts for its employees again, according to sources.

An internal mail was shared with employees in which the cash-strapped logistics firm, previously backed by Google and Reliance Retail, stated that the remaining salary for June and July would be paid with the August salary payout, in the first week of September, sources said.

The company did not immediately comment on the development.

In April this year, the company had raised USD 75 million (around Rs 616 crore) and also fired about 400 employees in the first half of this year as part of cost-cutting measures.

