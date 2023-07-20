HDFC Bank to raise exposure in infra projects post merger

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Increase in the balance sheet as a result of the mega-merger of HDFC Bank with housing finance giant HDFC will help the bank to increase its exposure to larger infrastructure projects, said Sashidhar Jagdishan, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), HDFC Bank.

“A bigger balance sheet post-merger will enable HDFC Bank to take a larger exposure in infrastructure. This means we can participate more meaningfully in India’s growth story and contribute to nation-building. In light of all this, the pace at which we aim to grow - we could be creating a new HDFC Bank every 4 years,” said Jagdishan in a message to shareholders in the annual report for 2022-23.

The merger of the HDFC twins had come into effect on July 1, creating a financial services giant with a balance sheet of Rs18 lakh crore. As India grows, home buying across the country will only accelerate and emerge as a key driver of India’s GDP over the next decade, especially affordable housing. Investments in infrastructure are vital for India’s growth, he added.

HDFC Bank with its stronger digital platforms, digital journeys and physical branch network will have the ability to offer the home loan customer a complete bouquet of the Bank’s and subsidiaries’ products and services.

“Savings accounts, personal loans, insurance cover, SIPs can all be bundled along with a home loan to create a compelling value proposition to the customer, that probably does not exist in the market at the scale at which this is envisaged,” he said.

