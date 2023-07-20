IIFCL sees huge potential in logistics, railway, space sectors

Home Business

Apart from road and energy sectors, in recent times, airports have been seeing a lot of traction, IIFCL managing director P R Jaishankar told this newspaper.

Published: 20th July 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 07:24 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State-owned infrastructure financier India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) sees huge growth opportunities in sectors such as space, logistics, renewable energy, climate financing, data centres and railway, among others.

Apart from road and energy sectors, in recent times, airports have been seeing a lot of traction, IIFCL managing director P R Jaishankar told this newspaper. He was in Bengaluru on Wednesday to attend the stakeholder's meeting, and Jaishankar said, “One important sector that we are looking forward to working with is Railways. It is high time that private investments come in as there is huge potential. Government funding has been there for so many years but now there is a feeling that government funding has to be supplemented with private funding.”

IIFCL, set up in 2006, provides financial assistance to sub-sectors of the infrastructure sector. The lender is exploring space financing via its subsidiary IIFCL Projects Limited (IPL), it provided advisory services for the transfer of 10 in-orbit communication satellites from Department of Space to NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

“We are doing an advisory role for them (space department). They gave us mandates including advising them on setting up an office in GIFT city. We are preparing a report for them based on global models available across the world on how infra sector is being used by private sector,” said Pawan K Kumar, Deputy Managing Director of IIFCL.

