As Nifty closes in on 20,000, investors see correction ahead

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: NSE Nifty is all set to hit the 20,000 mark as the benchmark is shy of just 8 points from breaching the milestone. The Sensex on Thursday rose 474 points to end the session at 67,572, and the Nifty50 jumped 146 points to close at 19,979. Nifty made an intraday high of 19,992 on Thursday.

Market analysts believe Nifty will hit 20,000 on Friday as there are no major headwinds to challenge the current rally. However, analysts are not ruling out a correction citing high valuation concerns.

“Nifty has rallied 3,150 points from the March lows. The ferocity of this rally, in the context of a global growth slowdown, has surprised even the optimists. Globally, markets have rallied on expectations of a soft landing in the US economy. In India, the rally is fuelled mainly by sustained robust FPI inflows,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He added that at current levels, there is no valuation comfort in the market since Nifty is trading above 20 times FY24 estimated earnings. “It is difficult to predict market levels. There is no earnings support to take the market to much higher levels from here,” said Vijayakumar. Aamar Deo Singh, head advisory, Angel

One said with the current momentum and bears fleeing for cover, additional gains can’t be ruled out. “Nifty’s advance has been broad-based, with over 70% of stocks trading above their 200-day moving average, highlighting the broader strength across sectors...However, investors must exercise caution as markets tend to exhibit increased volatility when they reach new highs. Global factors are also encouraging, but the US Fed’s rate decision is one big event that markets are keeping a close eye on,” said Singh.

Ajay Bagga, an independent market expert, sees Nifty around 21,200 by the end of 2023. “After nearly 18 months of sideways markets, domestic markets have been in catch-up mode from March-end lows. For now, we see this trend continuing through the momentum will slow as state and central elections come nearer,” He said.

Like Nifty, BSE Sensex is approaching towards 70,000 level. Vijayakumar noted if the index moves towards 70,000, it will be vulnerable to big correction and that the Q1FY24 earnings of banks are good but the IT pack has disappointed. On Thursday, Infosys, post market hours, reported 11% growth in Q1 profits but trimmed its FY24 revenue guidance to 1-3.5% from 4-7%

Experts believe while Infosys’ Q1 show may drag the IT pack and impact rally, a strong Q1 show by Reliance Industries and continuous buying in ITC may provide support. RIL will report its Q1 earning on Friday. Meanwhile, FPIs continue to pour money into the market. They have invested Rs 43,838 crore in May, Rs 47148 crore in June and Rs 33250 crore through 19th July ( including bulk deals). A falling dollar and declining prospects in China have played an important role in attracting FPIs.

