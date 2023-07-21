Infosys headcount falls, salary hikes in ‘consideration’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys headcount has declined by 6,940 employees for the June quarter compared to Q4FY23. IT companies Wipro and HCLTech also saw a decline in headcounts. The company’s total employees as of June 30, 2023, stood at 3,36,294 compared to 3,43,234 in the March quarter.

The company’s attrition for the quarter stood at 17.3% from 20.9% in the previous quarter. Its voluntary attrition stood at 28.4% in the year-ago period. As far as hiring is concerned, the company did not outline the hiring target for FY24 and said it will depend on changes in terms of the demand environment and also in terms of the attrition numbers that they are seeing.

Wipro too did not give an outlook on hiring. Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Wipro, said hiring will depend on the macroeconomic environment and hiring will happen in critical areas such as AI. “We will calibrate hiring according to requirements,” he said.

Infosys has deferred hikes of its employees and the company’s CFO Nilanjan Roy said, “This is under consideration as of now and we are looking at it.” Usually, the company announces a wage hike either in April or May, and this time, many of its employees have not received any notification regarding the hike.

Apart from Infosys, HCLTech has made a decision to skip the compensation review, starting with the management layer, which is E4+. Analysts say that these delays indicate that IT firms face a challenging demand environment.

