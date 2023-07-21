Jaguar Land Rover appoints Adrian Mardell as CEO for three years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors’ British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Thursday announced the appointment of Adrian Mardell as Chief Executive Officer for a three-year term.

Adrian Mardell was appointed Interim CEO on November 16, 2022, having been a chief financial officer and a member of the JLR Board of Directors for three years prior. JLR announced the appointment of Richard Molyneux as chief financial officer, JLR. Molyneux was appointed acting CFO, on December 12, 2022, following six years as Finance Director, Operations, JLR.

The fresh update at key management of JLR comes a day after Tata Sons, the parent company of India’s largest conglomerate Tata Group, committed an investment of over 4 billion pounds to establish a global battery cell gigafactory in the United Kingdom (UK).

The appointments highlight Tata Group’s confidence in Mardell and Molyneux as JLR sales have grown and its financials have improved in the last few quarters. Tata Motors expects JLR to report positive free cash flow of over £400 mn in the first quarter of the financial year 2024.

