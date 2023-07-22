Home Business

Aviation regulator gives approval to Go First for resumption of operations  

DGCA conducted a special audit of Go First facilities in Mumbai and Delhi from 4th to 6th July 2023.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The grounded carrier, Go First, may chart history and become the first airline to bounce back after suspending operations as the country’s civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has conditionally accepted its resumption plan which was submitted late last month.  
The regulator has set conditions such as making interim funding available for operations and getting its flight schedule approved to resume operations. DGCA has approved Go First’s plan to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights.

DGCA has directed the airline to ensure compliance with all the “applicable regulatory requirements, ensure the continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations and subjecting every aircraft to a satisfactory handling flight prior to deployment for flight operations.” It also said the sale of tickets can be only commenced after the approval of the flight schedule by the regulator.

DGCA conducted a special audit of Go First facilities in Mumbai and Delhi from 4th to 6th July 2023. The audit focused on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements by an operator to hold an Air Operator Certificate as well as on the physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations.

DGCA noted that the flight operations shall be subject to the proceedings and/or outcomes in the ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process at NCLT, Delhi and other writ petitions/applications by the Lessors of aircraft leased to Go First, which are pending in the High Court of Delhi and NCLT, Delhi.
Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying on May 3 and is currently going through an insolvency resolution process.

