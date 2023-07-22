Vedanta net profit falls 40 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 40.84% fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,308 crore in the April-June quarter, dragged by lower income.

Its “profit after tax before share in profit/ (loss) of jointly controlled entities and associates” was at Rs 5,592 crore in the same period of 2022-23, Vedanta Ltd said in a BSE filing. However, on a quarter-on-quarter, the company’s net profit was 5.61% higher over Rs 3,132 crore in the January-March quarter.

The company’s total income also fell to `34,279 crore from Rs 39,355 crore in the year-ago period. Its expenses were at Rs 31,973 crore as against Rs 32,095 crore a year ago. It further said Sunil Duggal completes his tenure as the WholeTime Director & CEO of the company effective close of business hours on July 31.

