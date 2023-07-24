Imminent volatility in market spooks investors

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The rally in India’s equity market took a big pause on Friday as big names such as Reliance Industries Ltd, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys reported weak numbers for the quarter ended June 2023 (Q1FY24). Going ahead, experts anticipate increased volatility in the Indian market and have advised investors to manage their positions.

“We expect higher volatility in the coming week due to the scheduled monthly expiry of July month derivatives contracts…Nifty has almost tested the new milestone i.e. 20,000 and gained over 7% in the last four weeks, which has pushed the oscillators into the overbought zone. It would be healthy if we see some consolidation now, before making further progress,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, at Religare Broking.

Mishra expects Nifty to respect the 19,300-19500 zone in case of any dip while any attempt to surpass the 20,000-20,200 zone may attract profit booking. He said that participants should focus on more position management and prefer sectors that are showing relatively higher strength. The sharp dip in IT has derailed the momentum and we could see a breather in auto and FMCG too after the phenomenal surge. However, banking, financials, pharma and metal look promising for further up move so traders should align their positions accordingly, he added.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, however, said that investors need not feel jittery about a one-day correction in the market. The market has been richly valued and, therefore, used the poor guidance of Infosys and low volume growth in HUL to make the much-needed correction.

“Long term wealth is created through systematic investment and by remaining invested in the market for long, and not by getting in and out of the market frequently responding to volatility. Banking, capital goods, real estate and autos are segments which are on strong wicket,” said Vijayakumar.

Owing to an 8% slump in Infosys and massive selling across the IT pack and heavyweights such as HUL and RIL, India’s equity market broke its 6-day winning streak on Friday. While the 30-share index Sensex closed the Friday session with a loss of 888 points, or 1.31%, at 66,684.26 while the broader Nifty50 settled below 234 points, or 1.17%, at 19,745.

Experts said that among investors, Reliance share price would be in focus on Monday as the country’s largest company in terms of m-cap had announced its June quarter number after the market hour. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported 11% drop in net profit and given that Reliance GDR price ended around 6% lower at $62.70 levels at the London Stock Exchange, there are expectations that it will open with a sharp cut in the local bourses as well on Monday.

Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities, said,“Reliance has announced a decline in net profit to the tune of 10%, which is below market estimates. So, this Reliance Q1 results can be categorised as weak quarterly results and Reliance GDR price crash after Q1 results should be seen from this specs only. So, when the Indian stock market reopens on Monday, we may witness Infosys sell off in Reliance shares during early morning deals on Dalal Street.”

Gupta has advised investors to maintain strict stop loss at `2300 apiece. Among other developments, investors will be closely focused on the Federal Reserve meeting. While a 25-basis point rate hike is expected, markets will be more interested in the FOMC’s commentary on future rate actions, seeking clues for the anticipated future rate pause. In the earning season, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, BPCL, Indian Oil, L&T, Dr Reddy’s, Nestle India among others will announce their Q1FY24 results.

Key triggers

RIL shares may see pressure as Reliance GDR fell about 6% at the London Stock Exchange

FOMC meet will give guidance on future rate hikes

Result heavy week: Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Nestle to announce Q1FY24 results

Most experts bullish on banking sector while they again turned bearish on IT stocks after cut in growth forecast by Infosys.

Markets would also react to strong Q1 numbers reported by ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank

Sensex and Nifty have gained about 9% each in 2023 so far. In one year they have given a return of about 19% each

