Home Business

Maruti Suzuki recalls 87,599 vehicles over possible defect in parts of steering tie rod

In a release, the automaker on Monday announced to recall 87,599 vehicles (S-Presso and Eeco) manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023.

Published: 24th July 2023 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki (File Photo | AP)

Maruti Suzuki (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Automaker Maruti Suzuki, has recalled 87,599 vehicles over a suspected defect in parts of steering tie rods, an official release of the company said.

In a release, the automaker on Monday announced to recall 87,599 vehicles (S-Presso and Eeco) manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of the steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which is a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling," the automaker said in the release.

They also noted in the release that the affected vehicle owners would be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for immediate attention.

"Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost. The said recall is effective from today i.e.July 24, 2023," it said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Eeco

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp