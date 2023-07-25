Home Business

Airtel Business connects over 20 million devices using IoT solutions

Airtel will continue to partner with enterprises to enable their digital transformation journey with its innovative IoT solutions.

Published: 25th July 2023 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced that its B2B division has become the first ICT service provider in the country to connect over 20 million devices through its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Airtel Business is the business-to-business (B2B) division of telecom company Bharti Airtel.

Airtel IoT enables enterprises across industries such as automobile, energy, utilities, logistics, financial services, manufacturing and others with a secure and dedicated private network for the safe transmission of all customer data across connected devices.

Recent key wins for Airtel IoT deployment include a partnership with Secure Meters for the deployment of 1.3 million smart meters in Bihar on NB-IoT, a partnership with TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited for the deployment of 200,000 smart meters in Odisha, as well as a pact with Matter Motor Works to power 300,000 bikes through cellular IoT.

"IoT is a key pillar in India's digital growth journey and, as a brand powering this journey with our future-ready technology solutions for connected devices, we are delighted to achieve this significant milestone of 20 million connected devices on our platform," Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO, Airtel Business (India), said in a statement.

Airtel will continue to partner with enterprises to enable their digital transformation journey with its innovative IoT solutions, Lakshminarayanan added.

With a wide suite of solutions such as asset tracking, vehicle telematics, industrial asset monitoring, and smart metering, among others, Airtel Business's integrated IoT platform offers customised solutions for IoT requirements of enterprises across 5G, 4G, NB-IoT (NarrowBand-Internet of Things), 2G and satellite.

