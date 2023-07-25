Home Business

Byju’s, lenders agree to amend loan terms by August 3

Separately, the edtech firm has cut down on its office spaces in Bengaluru.

For representational purpose. (Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Edtech company Byju’s and its lenders have agreed to work toward a completed term 
loan amendment prior to August 3, 2023. The steering committee of ad-hoc term loan lenders who collectively own over 85 per cent of the edtech firm’s USD 1.2 billion term loan said on Monday that the successful execution of the amendment would immediately solve the loan’s acceleration and end all open litigation while avoiding further enforcement actions.

In a statement, it said, “We are pleased to make progress with Byju’s toward a completed loan amendment. This announcement is consistent with our stated goal of working constructively with Byju’s management to protect the value of the franchise. We look forward to completing the loan amendment over the next two weeks and are committed to doing our part to deliver on our agreed-upon timeline.”

Houlihan Lokey serves as financial advisor to the term loan lender group. Last month, the edtech firm started individual talks with the lenders. Earlier in June, the company had filed a complaint in the New York Supreme Court to challenge the acceleration of the USD 1.2 billion TLB (the firm secured this loan in November 2021) and also sought to disqualify Redwood, an investment management firm. It had skipped paying USD 40 million in interest.

Separately, the edtech firm has cut down on its office spaces in Bengaluru. Sources confirmed the development and said this move is to cut costs and that employees are working from the office only twice or thrice a week. Its office in IBC Knowledge Park in Bannerghatta, Bengaluru is the biggest one and at present majority of its employees are working from this facility. The company has vacated the office in Kalyani Tech Park and also vacated two floors at Prestige Tech Park.

In a statement to this paper, the company said, “Byju’s has over 3 million square feet of rented spaces across the country to support its requirements. Expansion and reduction in office space is based on changes in working policies and business priorities which is very regular and is aimed at boosting operational efficiencies.”

