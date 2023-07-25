Home Business

RIL partners Brookfield for data centres in India

RIL will hold 33.33% stake in each of the SPVs and become an equal partner.

Published: 25th July 2023 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Retail

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) partnered with Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty to invest in their special purpose vehicles (SPVs) set up for developing data centers in India. 

RIL will hold 33.33% stake in each of the SPVs and become an equal partner. The JV will be branded as ‘Digital Connexion: A Brookfield, Jio and Digital Realty Company. 

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (Digital Realty) is the largest provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions globally with 300-plus data centres across 27 countries.  

They have a joint venture (JV) with Brookfield Infrastructure that is developing high-quality, highly-connected, scalable data centres to meet the critical infrastructure needs of enterprises and digital services companies in India. Reliance will become an equal partner in the JV.  

Currently, the JV is developing data centres in Chennai and Mumbai. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty Reliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp