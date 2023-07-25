RIL partners Brookfield for data centres in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) partnered with Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty to invest in their special purpose vehicles (SPVs) set up for developing data centers in India.

RIL will hold 33.33% stake in each of the SPVs and become an equal partner. The JV will be branded as ‘Digital Connexion: A Brookfield, Jio and Digital Realty Company.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (Digital Realty) is the largest provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions globally with 300-plus data centres across 27 countries.

They have a joint venture (JV) with Brookfield Infrastructure that is developing high-quality, highly-connected, scalable data centres to meet the critical infrastructure needs of enterprises and digital services companies in India. Reliance will become an equal partner in the JV.

Currently, the JV is developing data centres in Chennai and Mumbai.

