TVS Motor PAT up 46 per cent at Rs 468 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TVS Motor reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 468 crore quarter ended in June 2023 (Q1), a 46% increase compared with Rs 321 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s eevenue from operations increased 20% and stood at Rs 7,218 crore and its operating EBITDA stood at Rs 764 crore in Q1FY23 against EBITDA of Rs 599 crore in Q1 last year, registering 27% growth on a yearly basis.

The company reported its highest-ever profit before tax of Rs 610 crore recording a growth of 41% in the current financial year as against Rs 432 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23.

PBT also includes Rs 55.6 crore towards profit on sale of investments.

TVS Motor’s three-wheeler sales declined 23% in Q1 and stood at 0.35 lakh units, though overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 5%.

Electric scooter sales for the quarter stood at 39,000 units.



CHENNAI: TVS Motor reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 468 crore quarter ended in June 2023 (Q1), a 46% increase compared with Rs 321 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company’s eevenue from operations increased 20% and stood at Rs 7,218 crore and its operating EBITDA stood at Rs 764 crore in Q1FY23 against EBITDA of Rs 599 crore in Q1 last year, registering 27% growth on a yearly basis. The company reported its highest-ever profit before tax of Rs 610 crore recording a growth of 41% in the current financial year as against Rs 432 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); PBT also includes Rs 55.6 crore towards profit on sale of investments. TVS Motor’s three-wheeler sales declined 23% in Q1 and stood at 0.35 lakh units, though overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 5%. Electric scooter sales for the quarter stood at 39,000 units.