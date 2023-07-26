Home Business

Asian Paints profit rises 52 per cent

It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,036.03 crore during the April-June period of 2022-23.

Published: 26th July 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Asian Paints

Representational image of Asian Paints

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a 52% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,574.84 crore in the June quarter, led by a double-digit volume and value growth in the decorative business as well as softening of material prices. 

It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,036.03 crore during the April-June period of 2022-23. The consolidated sales rose 6.7% to Rs 9,153.79 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 8,578.88 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses were almost flat at Rs 7,305.09 crore in the latest June quarter compared to Rs 7,287.84 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.  Total income during the quarter was at Rs 9,379.38 crore, an increase of 7.73%.

During the June quarter, Asian Paints reported a “double-digit volume and healthy value growth in decorative business” and its industrial business saw a “double-digit revenue growth trajectory,” the filing said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Paints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp