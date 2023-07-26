Home Business

Bajaj Auto PAT up 42 per cent to Rs 1,665 crore

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review grew 29% to Rs 10,310 crore as against Rs 8,005 crore clocked in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Auto said.

Published: 26th July 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bajaj Auto. (Photo | PTI)

Representational image of Bajaj Auto. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 42% jump in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,665 crore in the June 2023 quarter. The Pune-based vehicle maker had reported a standalone PAT of Rs 1,173 crore in Q1FY23, according to a company statement. 

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review grew 29% to Rs 10,310 crore as against Rs 8,005 crore clocked in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Auto said. 

The total vehicle sales (two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) stood at 10,27,407 units in Q1FY24, registering a growth of 10% against 9,33,646 units sold in the same quarter of FY23.  

Total two-wheeler sales grew 5% to 8,89,330 units as against 8,47,158 units in the June quarter of last fiscal, while the total CV volumes were recorded at 1,38,077 units during the quarter under review vis-a-vis 86,488 units sold a year ago, a growth of 60 %, it said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajaj Auto PAT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp