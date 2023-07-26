Bajaj Auto PAT up 42 per cent to Rs 1,665 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 42% jump in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,665 crore in the June 2023 quarter. The Pune-based vehicle maker had reported a standalone PAT of Rs 1,173 crore in Q1FY23, according to a company statement.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review grew 29% to Rs 10,310 crore as against Rs 8,005 crore clocked in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Auto said.

The total vehicle sales (two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) stood at 10,27,407 units in Q1FY24, registering a growth of 10% against 9,33,646 units sold in the same quarter of FY23.

Total two-wheeler sales grew 5% to 8,89,330 units as against 8,47,158 units in the June quarter of last fiscal, while the total CV volumes were recorded at 1,38,077 units during the quarter under review vis-a-vis 86,488 units sold a year ago, a growth of 60 %, it said.

