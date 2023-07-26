Home Business

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund to buy around 1 per cent stake in Reliance Retail for USD 1 billion

Earlier this month, Reliance Retail had said it was reducing the equity share capital to the extent held by shareholders other than its promoter and holding company.

Published: 26th July 2023 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Wikimediacommons)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy a stake in the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries for USD 1 billion (Rs 8,199 crore).

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) would acquire around a 1 per cent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), valuing the business at around USD 100 billion, industry sources said.

The move would help RRVL, which is the holding company of the retail empire of Reliance Industries, to expedite its expansion further.

When contacted, a Reliance Retail spokesperson told PTI:" The company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis. As a principle, we do not comment on market speculations and rumours."

Earlier this month, a news report said two global consultants appointed by the company had valued RRVL between USD 92-96 billion.

RRVL is aggressively expanding its business here by acquiring the companies and getting the franchise rights of leading international brands for the Indian market.

Earlier this month, Reliance Retail had said it was reducing the equity share capital to the extent held by shareholders other than its promoter and holding company.

Its board had on July 4, 2023, approved a proposal in which shares held by such shareholders shall stand cancelled and extinguished as per the capital reduction plan.

In 2020, RRVL had raised Rs 47,265 crore (around USD 6.4 billion) from global private equity funds for a 10.09 per cent stake, valuing the company at more than Rs 4.2 lakh crore.

This was the largest fundraising exercise in the sector at that time.

The company had raised funds from Silver Lake, KKR, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, GIC, TPG, General Atlantic and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund at a valuation of around USD 57 billion at that time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Reliance Retail Mukesh Ambani Qatar Investment Authority Qatar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp