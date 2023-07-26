SpiceJet out of surveillance regime of DGCA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for SpiceJet, the Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken off the airline from its enhanced surveillance regime. The airline, which has been facing multiple financial headwinds, was placed under enhanced surveillance recently.

A senior DGCA official said that in view of the observations made in the past concerning inadequate maintenance and in view of the incidents during the monsoon season last year, SpiceJet was placed under enhanced surveillance.

“Accordingly 51 spot checks were conducted across 11 locations pan India, on Boeing 737 and Bombardier DHC Q-400 fleet of aircraft, wherein a total 23 aircraft were inspected and 95 observations were made by the DGCA teams,” the official said.

The findings were of routine nature and were not considered significant by the DGCA. “Suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings as per the DGCA guidelines. “As a consequence, SpiceJet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA,” the official said.

