Home Business

Bajaj Finance profit jumps 32 per cent to Rs 3,437 crore

It had a record new loan sanctions of 99.4 lahks, which grew 34% on-year. It said excluding a reversal of deferred tax liability of Rs 73 crore, net income grew 30%.

Published: 27th July 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bajaj finserv

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Country’s most valuable non-banking lender Bajaj Finance on Wednesday posted a 32% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,437 crore for the quarter ending June on record disbursals that sniffed at nearly 10 million new borrowers.

The Pune-headquartered company, which has the highest market capitalisation of over Rs 4.5 lakh crore among non-banking lenders, said the quarter under review saw them adding 38.4 lakh customers, taking the overall customer base to 7.29 crore, a rise of 21% from 6.03 crore a year ago.

It had a record new loan sanctions of 99.4 lahks, which grew 34% on-year. It said excluding a reversal of deferred tax liability of Rs 73 crore, net income grew 30%. Its consolidated total income rose to Rs 12,500.54 crore in the reporting quarter of FY24, against Rs 9,285.86 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Key profitability gauge net interest income rose 26% to Rs 8,398 crore on-year, giving it operating expenses to NII ratio of 34 as against 35.9 in the 12 trailing months. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajaj Finance interest income

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp