J Krishna Kishore among three officers promoted as Chief Commisioner of Income Tax

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: J Krishna Kishore, an Indian Revenue Service Officer from the 1990 batch, has been promoted as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Ministry of Finance.

A Chartered Accountant by training, Kishore is currently serving as the principal director of income tax (investigation) in Odisha.

He has also had stints as Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (PCIT) Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the office of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in New Delhi and as Chief Executive Officer of the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB).

Another of his notable stints was as the Deputy Director Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (July 1998-September 1999).

Before serving as CEO of APEDB, he had served as Private Secretary to then Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju from June 2014 - August 2015.

Two other senior officers, Amal Pusp and Ajay Goyal, have also been promoted to the grade of Chief Commissioner of lncome Tax.

