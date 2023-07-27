Jio BlackRock to enter mutual fund industry

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Jio Financial Services Limited (JFS), the financial services arm of Reliance Industries (RIL), on Wednesday, announced to form a 50:50 joint venture with BlackRock, to enter the asset management industry.

Both partners are targeting an initial investment of $150 million each in the joint venture named Jio BlackRock, which aims to deliver tech-enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions. The entry of JFS, which was demerged from RIL last week, is set to disrupt the country’s mutual fund industry with Asset Under Management (AUM) of above `44 lakh crore. Foray of Jio makes it the 44th firm to enter MF industry.

Jio BlackRock brings BlackRock’s deep expertise and talent in investment management, risk management, product excellence, and access to technology, operations, scale, and intellectual capital around markets, while JFS contributes local market knowledge, digital infrastructure capabilities and robust execution capabilities.

“The partnership will leverage BlackRock’s deep expertise in investment and risk management along with technology capability and deep market expertise of JFS to drive digital delivery of products,” said Hitesh Sethia, President and CEO, of JFS. “Jio BlackRock will be a transformational, customer-centric and digital-first enterprise with a vision to democratise access to financial investment solutions and deliver financial well-being to the doorstep of every Indian,” he added.

The JV marks the re-entry of BlackRock in the mutual fund industry as it exited India in 2018 after selling its 40% stake in a joint venture with DSP Group.

Mutual fund industry to see disruption

JFS and BlackRock to form a 50:50 joint venture

$300 mn Total initial investment by JFS and BlackRock in joint venture

$150 mn Initial investments by each partner in the joint venture

Rs 44 lakh cr Asset Under Management of mutual fund industry as of June-end

43 Total number of companies in the mutual fund industry

