Home Business

PNB net profit surges four-fold to Rs 1,255 crore

Provisions for bad loans declined to Rs 4,374 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 4,814 crore in the same quarter of previous year.

Published: 27th July 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday announced 307% rise in net profit at Rs 1,255 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal, driven by surge in interest income and decline in provisions for the bad loans. The country’s second-largest public sector bank had posted Rs 308 crore net profit in the same quarter the previous year. Its net interest income reached Rs 9,504 crore, the highest ever for the bank, registering a 26% growth during the quarter.

Provisions for bad loans declined to Rs 4,374 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 4,814 crore in the same quarter of previous year. The bank is expecting to recover Rs 50-100 crore from attached properties of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi in the current quarter, said Atul Kumar Goel, managing director at PNB, in a virtual press conference.

“The bank is on track to achieve overall recovery of Rs 22,000 crore in the current fiscal,” said Goel. In the first quarter, the bank made recoveries of Rs 5,470 crore, which is higher than the slippages of Rs 2,390 crore. The bank’s asset quality showed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) easing to 7.73% of the gross advances by June 2023 from 11.2% a year ago. The net NPA also declined to 1.98% during the quarter as against 4.26% in the same period of the previous year.

“We expect to achieve 12-13 percent credit growth and 10-11 percent deposit growth in the current financial year,” added Goel. Commenting on the trajectory of deposit rates, he said that the deposit rate have peaked. 

Key financials

Net profit: Rs 1,255 cr, 307% rise
Total income: Rs 28,579 cr, 34% rise
Interest income: Rs 25,145 cr, 34% rise
Net interest income: Rs 9,504 cr, 26%

Bank's asset quality showed improvement

Gross non-performing assets ease to 7.73% of gross advances by June 2023 from 11.2% a year ago

Net NPA too falls to 1.98% as against 4.26% in the same period of the previous year

Provisions for bad loans come down to `4,374 crore in April-June FY24 as against `4,814 crore in the year-ago period

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab National Bank PNB Nirav Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp