Markets fall in early trade

Published: 28th July 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

NSE, BSE, stock market, nifty

National Stock Exchange (NSE) displayed outside the headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday amid foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the US markets.

Extending its previous day's fall, the 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 204.84 points to 66,061.98.

The NSE Nifty declined 60.35 points to 19,599.55.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Reliance Industries and Wipro were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green while Tokyo quoted lower.

The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Thursday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.40 per cent lower at USD 83.90 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,979.44 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had plunged 440.38 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 66,266.82 on Thursday, while the Nifty declined 118.40 points or 0.60 per cent to close at 19,659.90.

Comments

