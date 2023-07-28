Sales of subsidised medicines via Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras jump 38 per cent in 2022-23 

Joan Mathew Jacob By

Online Desk

Sales of medicines from the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) across India have jumped 38 per cent to Rs 1236.17 crore in the 2022-23 financial year.

During the 2021-22 financial year, PMBJKs had achieved sales of Rs 893.56 crore.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, 9512 PMBJKs have been opened across the country till June 30.

The government has set a target to open 10,000 PMBJKs by March 2024, said Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba.

The state with the most PMBJKs is Uttar Pradesh with 1349 followed by Karnataka with 1084, Kerala with 979 and Tamil Nadu with 910.

The scheme, which was launched in November 2008, offers 1759 medicines and 280 surgical devices at affordable prices.

Khuba said that Rs 115 crore has been sanctioned for the scheme during the 2023-24 financial year, of which Rs 28.54 crore was allocated and Rs 17.61 crore utilized till June 30.

"PMBJK owners are provided an incentive up to Rs 5 lakh at 15 per cent of monthly purchases made by them, subject to a ceiling of Rs. 15,000 per month," said the minister.

"Further, a one-time incentive of Rs 2 lakh is provided to the PMBJKs opened in North-Eastern states, Himalayan areas, island territories and areas mentioned as aspirational districts by NITI Aayog or opened by women entrepreneurs, ex-servicemen, Divyang, SC & ST," he added.

Sales of medicines from the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) across India have jumped 38 per cent to Rs 1236.17 crore in the 2022-23 financial year. During the 2021-22 financial year, PMBJKs had achieved sales of Rs 893.56 crore. According to data provided by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, 9512 PMBJKs have been opened across the country till June 30.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The government has set a target to open 10,000 PMBJKs by March 2024, said Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba. The state with the most PMBJKs is Uttar Pradesh with 1349 followed by Karnataka with 1084, Kerala with 979 and Tamil Nadu with 910. The scheme, which was launched in November 2008, offers 1759 medicines and 280 surgical devices at affordable prices. Khuba said that Rs 115 crore has been sanctioned for the scheme during the 2023-24 financial year, of which Rs 28.54 crore was allocated and Rs 17.61 crore utilized till June 30. "PMBJK owners are provided an incentive up to Rs 5 lakh at 15 per cent of monthly purchases made by them, subject to a ceiling of Rs. 15,000 per month," said the minister. "Further, a one-time incentive of Rs 2 lakh is provided to the PMBJKs opened in North-Eastern states, Himalayan areas, island territories and areas mentioned as aspirational districts by NITI Aayog or opened by women entrepreneurs, ex-servicemen, Divyang, SC & ST," he added.