Stock markets fall for second day on selling in IT, banking shares 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for a second day in a row on Friday due to selling in IT and banking shares amid foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 106.62 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 66,160.20.

During the day, it declined by 388.17 points or 0.58 per cent to 65,878.65.

The NSE Nifty declined 13.85 points or 0.07 per cent to finish at 19,646.05.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and Maruti were the major laggards.

NTPC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, ITC and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green while Tokyo settled lower.

Equity markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note.

The US markets ended in negative territory on Thursday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.42 per cent lower at USD 83.89 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,979.44 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had plunged 440.38 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 66,266.82 on Thursday, while the Nifty declined 118.40 points or 0.60 per cent to close at 19,659.90.

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for a second day in a row on Friday due to selling in IT and banking shares amid foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the US markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 106.62 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 66,160.20. During the day, it declined by 388.17 points or 0.58 per cent to 65,878.65.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The NSE Nifty declined 13.85 points or 0.07 per cent to finish at 19,646.05. From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and Maruti were the major laggards. NTPC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, ITC and Reliance Industries were among the gainers. In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green while Tokyo settled lower. Equity markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note. The US markets ended in negative territory on Thursday. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.42 per cent lower at USD 83.89 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,979.44 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark had plunged 440.38 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 66,266.82 on Thursday, while the Nifty declined 118.40 points or 0.60 per cent to close at 19,659.90.