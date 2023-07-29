Market sees minor correction on profit-booking

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The spectacular rally of the domestic equity market since late March appears to have taken a break as the local benchmarks, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, closed in red 5 times in the past six trading sessions.

The Sensex is now down over 2 per cent since its all-time high of 67,619 while the Nifty50 is struggling to breach the 20,000 market after hitting a high of 19,992 last Thursday. The 30-share pack on Friday shed 107 points to settle at 66,160, while Nifty50 fell 14 points to end the day at 19,646.

“It is too early to say that the rally has ended as short-term predictions are impossible to make. Profit bookings are normal in markets. A near 16 per cent rally in Nifty from March lows has given lots of profits to investors. So, at current high valuations, profit booking is a normal rational response,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Last week Nifty was trading above 20 times FY24 estimated earnings, a valuation level that made many to question the fundamentals. According to Vijayakumar, an important factor that triggered the mild correction in markets is that FPIs, whose sustained buying during the last three months triggered the rally, have turned sellers during the last two days having sold stocks worth around Rs 5,000 crores.

Amar Ranu, Sr. VP & Head, Investment Products and Insights, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said that the recent ferocious market return was a one-way movement, and one should not see the psychological Nifty level of 20,000 or 21,000. The equity investment is a long-term story over 5+ years which one should stick to. The market levels going up or down is a continuous phenomenon and we should not read much into it, added Ranu.

The minor correction, according to experts, can also be attributed to mixed Q1 results where the IT pack has reported abysmal numbers. Stocks such as Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra have crashed 8-13 per cent in the last 10 days.

Global cues have also turned hostile as US bond yields and crude oil prices are on the rise. Additionally, better-than-expected US Q2 GDP data has impacted sentiments as it suggested the likelihood of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

