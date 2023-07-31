Home Business

2.7 million income tax returns filed on Sunday

As July 31 is the last date for filing returns for individuals and HUFs, the e-filing website of the income tax department witnessed more than 1.3 crore logins by 6:30 pm on Sunday.

Published: 31st July 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax, Tax, ITR, Income tax returns

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As July 31 is the last date for filing returns for individuals and HUFs, the e-filing website of the income tax department witnessed more than 1.3 crore logins by 6:30 pm on Sunday. According to the income tax department, about 26.76 lakh ITRs had been filed on Sunday till 6.30 pm. More than 6 crore ITRs were filed till July 30.

There was a rush seen on Sunday for filing returns as tax professionals and Chartered Accountants said that there was almost no chance of an extension of the deadline. The tax department in a tweet on Sunday evening urged all those who hadn’t filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.

According to the Income Tax website, around 5 core returns were verified while over 3  crore ITRs were processed as on  July 29. Recently, chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Nitin Gupta had said in an event that of those who filed income tax returns, about 7%  were first-time filers. 

According to a recent finance ministry submission in parliament, 7.4 crore tax payers had filed returns in 2022-23 and 6.94 core had filed returns in the year before, showing an increase of 6.18 % in the number of persons filing ITRs in 2022-23 as compared to persons in 2021-22.

There has been greater scrutiny of income tax returns this year.  Speaking at the Income Tax Day event earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that about one lakh notices were sent in cases where income was found to be over R50 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITRs e-filing income tax
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp