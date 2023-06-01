Govt manages to meet fiscal deficit target of 6.4% for FY23

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has managed to stick to the 6.4% fiscal deficit target for FY23, official data released on Wednesday showed. This is better than 6.71% in FY22. The Centre aims to bring down fiscal deficit to 5.9% of the GDP in FY24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced during her Budget speech in February.

As per the data of Controller General of Accounts (CGA), fiscal deficit in absolute numbers stood at Rs 17.33 lakh crore (provisional), slightly lower than what was projected in the Revised Estimates (RE) in the Budget.

“The Government of India was able to restrict its FY2023 fiscal deficit at Rs 17.3 lakh crore, a shade below the the FY2023 RE, with higher than estimated revenue receipts and a small undershooting in revenue expenditure, offsetting the disinvestment miss and a healthier than expected capex,” Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist & Head Research and Outreach, ICRA said.

The net tax revenues grew at 15.2% to Rs 20.97 lakh crore, while non-tax revenues contracted by 17.8% to Rs 2.86 lakh crore in FY23. Revenue expenditure increased to 7.8% while capital expenditure surged by 24.2%.According to the Controller General of Accounts data, government received Rs 24.56 lakh crore (101% of corresponding RE 2022-23 of total receipts) during FY23.

Meanwhile, the Centre transferred nearly `9.48 lakh crore to state governments as part of the devolution of taxes. This amount is higher than the FY22 figure by Rs 50,015 crore. The Centre incurred a total expenditure of Rs 41.89 lakh crore, which is 100% of corresponding RE 2022-23. Out of this, Rs 34.52 lakh crore belonged to the revenue account and Rs 7.36 lakh crore was charged on the capital account. Besides this, Rs 9.28 lakh crore was on account of interest payments and Rs 5.31 lakh crore towards major subsidies.

Net tax revenue increases 15.2% to Rs 21L cr in FY23

Net tax revenues grew at 15.2% to Rs 20.97 lakh crore, while non-tax revenues contracted by 17.8% to Rs 2.86 lakh crore in FY23. Revenue expenditure increased to 7.8% while capital expenditure surged by 24.2%.

NEW DELHI: The government has managed to stick to the 6.4% fiscal deficit target for FY23, official data released on Wednesday showed. This is better than 6.71% in FY22. The Centre aims to bring down fiscal deficit to 5.9% of the GDP in FY24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced during her Budget speech in February. As per the data of Controller General of Accounts (CGA), fiscal deficit in absolute numbers stood at Rs 17.33 lakh crore (provisional), slightly lower than what was projected in the Revised Estimates (RE) in the Budget. “The Government of India was able to restrict its FY2023 fiscal deficit at Rs 17.3 lakh crore, a shade below the the FY2023 RE, with higher than estimated revenue receipts and a small undershooting in revenue expenditure, offsetting the disinvestment miss and a healthier than expected capex,” Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist & Head Research and Outreach, ICRA said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The net tax revenues grew at 15.2% to Rs 20.97 lakh crore, while non-tax revenues contracted by 17.8% to Rs 2.86 lakh crore in FY23. Revenue expenditure increased to 7.8% while capital expenditure surged by 24.2%.According to the Controller General of Accounts data, government received Rs 24.56 lakh crore (101% of corresponding RE 2022-23 of total receipts) during FY23. Meanwhile, the Centre transferred nearly `9.48 lakh crore to state governments as part of the devolution of taxes. This amount is higher than the FY22 figure by Rs 50,015 crore. The Centre incurred a total expenditure of Rs 41.89 lakh crore, which is 100% of corresponding RE 2022-23. Out of this, Rs 34.52 lakh crore belonged to the revenue account and Rs 7.36 lakh crore was charged on the capital account. Besides this, Rs 9.28 lakh crore was on account of interest payments and Rs 5.31 lakh crore towards major subsidies. Net tax revenue increases 15.2% to Rs 21L cr in FY23 Net tax revenues grew at 15.2% to Rs 20.97 lakh crore, while non-tax revenues contracted by 17.8% to Rs 2.86 lakh crore in FY23. Revenue expenditure increased to 7.8% while capital expenditure surged by 24.2%.