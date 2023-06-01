Microsoft joins Indian govt to train 6K students, 200 educators in cybersecurity skills

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Microsoft on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to train 6,000 students and 200 educators in digital and cyber-security skills in the country.

As part of this collaboration with, Microsoft will offer a wide range of courses, including training in AI, cloud computing, web development and cybersecurity skills for students and 200 faculty members at government-led Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skills Training Institutions (NSTIs).

"With acceleration in digitalisation post-Covid, there has been a huge demand for talent and skilled workforce in the tech space. Our platforms like DGTs, ITIs and STIs are driving the skilling efforts from the frontline," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State of Skill Development, Electronics and IT.

"I firmly believe that collaborations like that of DGT and Microsoft, will play a pivotal role in nurturing talent and Young Indians will get better access to skills that are more relevant in this fast-changing digital age," the minister added.

The training will empower young students with industry-relevant skills, enhancing their employability, and connecting them to relevant job opportunities.

In addition, trained faculty members can then train ITI students attending computer operator and programming assistant (COPA) training.

The 'CyberShikshaa' programme focusing on basic and intermediate cybersecurity skills training will also be expanded to students and educators at 10 NSTIs for women.

Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP and President, National Transformation Partnerships, Microsoft, said that together, "we can build an inclusive future for the young leaders of tomorrow and unlock the full potential of the country's workforce through this sustainable flywheel of skilling and employment."

