Commercial LPG cylinder price reduced by Rs 83.5

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday slashed the price of commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 83.50. As per the revised rate notification, the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, used in restaurants and other establishments, will now cost Rs 1,773 from Rs 1,856.50 in Delhi.

However, there is no change in the price of 14.2-kg domestic gas cylinders that are used for domestic purposes. Last month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders was slashed by Rs 172, whereas domestic cylinder prices remained unchanged.

The price of commercial gas cylinders for Mumbai has come down to Rs 1,725, in Chennai, it’s now Rs 1,937 and in Kolkata it is now Rs 1,875.50. Oil companies revise the price for both commercial and domestic LPG gas cylinders on the first day of each month. There is no change in petrol and diesel price. There is no change in petrol and diesel price.

Domestic LPG rates were increased by Rs 50 on March 1 per cylinder. Stateowned oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise cooking gas prices on the first day of every month based on the average international price of the previous month.

Separately, ATF price was cut by a steep 7 per cent in line with international trends. Accordingly, jet fuel prices tumbled by Rs 6,632.25 per kilolitre to Rs 89,303.09 per kl in Delhi.

