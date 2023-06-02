Critics reject Morgan Stanley India report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Morgan Stanley report titled “How India has transformed in less than a decade” has got everyone from either side of the political divide talking. While the government and its supporters hail the report calling it a testimony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s able leadership, critics call it cherry- picking of data to paint a rosy picture.

The report that has used only a set of charts and graphs says that ‘this India is different from what it was in 2013’. The report talks about 10 big changes in the last 10 years. It lists out reforms like lowering of corporate tax rates to 22%, formalization of the economy with digitalization of financial transactions and implementation of GST, social sector transformation through direct-tobeneficiary transfers, among others. The report also highlighted momentum gain in infrastructure spending and asset creation.

“PM Modi’s leadership and the progress that India has made under him are not only being acknowledged at the international level, but are also being proven by the latest economic numbers,” said Piyush Goyal, minister of commerce and trade. “(I) did not find it to be anything great. Very run-of-themill content, and there is no research and thought behind the entire report,” an economist told this newspaper on the condition of anonymity.

