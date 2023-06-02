Home Business

ICICI Bank commits Rs 1,200 crore to Tata Memorial Centre

ICICI said right now, the bank has Rs 500 crore of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) corpus ready for the three facilities, and will be adding to the corpus as the years go.

Published: 02nd June 2023 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Memorial Centre

Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: ICICI Bank on Friday committed Rs 1,200 crore to help the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to expand its cancer treating facilities.

As part of the commitment from the ICICI Foundation, three new facilities will be built in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar on the outskirts of the financial capital, Mullanpur in Punjab and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, the chairman of the second largest private sector lender, said the three facilities will be fully functional by 2027 and will enable the Tata Memorial Centre to handle 25,000 more cancer patients per year.

"As part of our commitment towards promoting healthcare, this initiative will enhance comprehensive cancer care services in different regions of our country by providing patients access to advanced and latest cancer therapies," he said.

Chaturvedi said right now, the bank has Rs 500 crore of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) corpus ready for the three facilities, and will be adding to the corpus as the years go.

"This is a step towards resolving a problem which we are foreseeing to aggravate, especially as urbanisation increases," he told reporters at TMC's flagship hospital after signing three Memorandums of Understanding for the centre.

The bank feels by the end of the spending cycle, the overall CSR corpus will be Rs 2,500 crore, which means the bank will be spending 50 percent of its overall money on this partnership, Chaturvedi said.

He added that at present, the bank spends about 25 per cent of its CSR budget on healthcare which may go up or down depending on the need.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Memorial Centre ICICI
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp