Home Business

SBI Card To Raise Rs 3,000 Crore Via NCDs

This fundraising would be done through private placement in one or more tranches over a period of time. 

Published: 06th June 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

SBI

For representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  SBI Cards and Payment Services on Monday announced its board of directors has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to Rs 3,000 crore.  The company plans to raise the funds in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis. 

“We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has, inter alia, approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 3,000 Crores in one or more tranches, on private placement basis,” said SBI Cards and Payment Services in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a 2.7% year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 596.5 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 581 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,762.2 crore, up 32% against Rs 2,850.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) were at 2.35% of gross advances as of March 31, 2023, against 2.22% as of March 31, 2022. Net non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 0.87% as of March 31, 2023, against 0.78 percent as of March 31, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBIBombay Stock ExchangeSBI CardNon-Convertible Debentures
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp