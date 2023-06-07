Home Business

Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore for 4G, 5G spectrum allocation to BSNL

Also, the authorized capital of BSNL will be increased from Rs 1,50,000 crore to Rs 2,10,000 crore.

BSNL (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the third revival package for BSNL with a total outlay of Rs 89,047 crore.

The package includes an allotment of 4G and 5G spectrum for BSNL through equity infusion, an official statement said.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the third revival package for BSNL with a total outlay of Rs 89,047 crore," it said.

The package comprises allotment of premium wireless frequencies 700 MHz band spectrum worth Rs 46,338.6 crore; 70 MHz of frequencies in 3300 MHz band worth Rs 26,184.2 crore; frequencies in 26 GHz band worth Rs 6,564.93 crore; in 2500 MHz band worth Rs 9,428.2 crore and Rs 531.89 crore for miscellaneous items.

