Honda plans to launch 5 new SUVs, including EV

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese auto company Honda plans to launch five new SUVs, including an electric vehicle, in India by 2030, according to a senior company official.

Honda on Tuesday unveiled its global mid-sized SUV Elevate in India, which will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara. A fully-electric version of Elevate will be launched within three years.

It plans to launch Elevate over the next months coinciding with the festive season. With the Elevate, the company is looking to strengthen its presence in the Indian passenger vehicles market, where it is represented by sedans City and Amaze at present, and enter the fast-growing SUV segment.

