‘India to be $1 trln internet economy by 2030' 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will become a $1 trillion internet economy by 2030, thanks to a continued shift in consumer and merchant behaviour, matched with strong investor confidence, according to a report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company released on Tuesday.

Digital services are fast becoming integral to India’s 700M+ internet users, which includes 350 million digital payment users and 220 million online shoppers. The growth will be led by the B2C (business-to-consumer) e-commerce segment, followed by B2B(business-to-business) e-commerce, software-as-a-service providers and online media led by over-the-top players.

“Structural shifts in consumption potential are opening up a vast opportunity for start-ups, large businesses and MSMEs to power India’s internet economy towards a projected growth of 6x, reaching a trillion dollars by 2030,” said Sanjay Gupta, country manager & vice-President, Google India.

The report also noted that the India Stack has been fundamental to making public goods and services accessible to citizens and businesses via digital platforms.

Services such as Aadhaar, United Payments Interface (UPI) and Digilocker have been instrumental to unlocking the expansion of the country’s internet economy.

“This has set the stage for disruptive open networks like the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) and Unified Health Interface (UHI) that have opened new opportunities for existing and new sectors as they await the inflection point,” reads

the report.

The report also said that the flourishing internet economy in India presents a compelling opportunity for businesses to capitalise on.

