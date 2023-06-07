Home Business

Sequoia Capital splits into three different units

Published: 07th June 2023 07:49 AM

BENGALURU: Venture capital firm Sequoia India & Southeast Asia will be known as Peak XV Partners globally. Sequoia said the rebranding has come after Sequoia Capital (US/Europe), Sequoia China and Sequoia India & Southeast Asia have decided to become independent firms with distinct brands.

The firm said since its inception, Sequoia Capital (US/Europe), Sequoia China and Sequoia India/SEA have been built as separate businesses with independent investment decision-making. Over the years, the strategies for each business have diverged and the scale and market leadership across different geographies has started to result in brand confusion and portfolio conflict.

Over the last 17 years, Sequoia India & SEA has raised 13 funds, and invested in over 400 start-ups, with over 50 companies valued at $1 billion and above. The portfolio has seen 19 IPOs and multiple successful M&As resulting in $4.5 billion of realized exits so far, the firm said.

