Ex-TCS CEO Gopinathan took home Rs 29 crore in 2023, less than Infy, Wipro CEOs

While Infosys CEO Salil Parekh drew a salary of Rs 56.44 crore, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte earned Rs 82.4 crore in FY23.

Published: 08th June 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The country’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home less than Infosys and Wipro CEOs in FY23. Gopinathan’s remuneration increased 13.17% to Rs 29.16 crore in FY23.

While Infosys CEO Salil Parekh drew a salary of Rs 56.44 crore, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte earned Rs 82.4 crore in FY23. Last year, he received Rs 25.76 crore in compensation, which was about 27% jump from his previous pay of Rs 20.36 crore in FY21. His compensation was Rs 13.37 crore in FY20.

As per TCS annual report, Gopinathan’s compensation was 427.10 times that of the average salary of its employees. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year was 5.11%. The former CEO also holds 2,760 stocks in the company.

His salary in FY23 stood at Rs 1.73 crore, benefits and perquisites and allowances stood at Rs 2.43 crore and commission at Rs 25 crore. Another top executive NG Subramaniam, COO and ED of the company took home Rs 1.61 crore salary, apart from benefits, perquisites and allowances of Rs 2.48 crore and a commission of  Rs 19.5 crore. His remuneration jumped 14.08% in FY23 compared to the previous fiscal.

New CEO K Krithivasan, who took charge of the IT company from June 1, 2023, for a period of five years, will receive a basic salary of Rs 10 lakh per month up to a maximum of Rs 16 lakh per month apart from benefits, perquisites and allowances. In his letter to shareholders, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, said in FY 2023, TCS delivered revenue of Rs 225,458 crore, a growth of 17.6%.

