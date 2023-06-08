Rs one lakh crore capex push underway: Jyotiraditya Scindia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said a capital expenditure (Capex) push of Rs 1 lakh crore is currently underway for the development and modernisation of infrastructure to support the growing aviation sector.

The private sector is expected to contribute 70% of the total projected capex. Scindia projected that the country will have over 200 airports within the next five years with a leasing process for 29 aircraft at Gift City in Gujarat.

Highlighting the achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, he said that in just nine years the number of airports doubled from 74 to 148. The minister has projected that capacity at six large metro airports- Bombay, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata- will double in the next eight years.

Scindia also pointed out that India has got a new major airline (Akasa), which is expected to have 70 aircraft in the coming future. While newly-launched Akasa Air is growing, Go First stopped flying last month and Jet Airways was grounded four years back and is struggling to make a comeback.

