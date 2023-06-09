About 50 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation back in banks

Sachin Kumar By

MUMBAI: About 50% of Rs 2,000 notes, valuing Rs 1.8 lakh crore, have come back to banks in a period of less than a month. Most of the people are coming to deposit these notes as around 85% of such notes have come back as deposits, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday.

Banks began to accept Rs 2,000 notes for deposits and exchanges from May 23 after the central bank on May 19 announced the withdrawal of the highest denomination notes. As of March 31, Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.62 lakh crore were in circulation.

“After the announcement we made, so far about Rs 1.8 lakh crore of Rs 2,000 notes have come back. This is roughly about 50%of the Rs 2,000 notes which were in circulation on 31 March,” said the governor during an interaction with media after releasing the bi-monthly monetary policy.

“On a provisional basis, I can say that about 85%of the Rs 2,000 notes are coming back as deposits into the bank accounts. This is in line with our expectations and the good thing is that there has not been any rush in any of the banks,” he added.

The governor also urged the public not to panic about the exchange or deposit of Rs 2,000 notes but should avoid last minute rush. He added that the central bank has enough currency available for exchange. “I appeal to everyone not to rush or not to go back in panic. Go to banks whenever you are free but at the same time please avoid the last-minute rush in the last 10-15 days of September,” said Das.

The RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes as part of its currency management and permitted the exchange of such notes from May 23 onwards. The exchange or deposit window is available till September 30, 2023. He also made it clear that RBI is not thinking of withdrawing Rs 500 notes or even re-introducing notes in the Rs 1,000 denomination and requested the public not to speculate on this.

The Rs 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes in circulation at that time. Customers can deposit Rs 2000 banknotes into their bank accounts or exchange them for banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch.

Rs 2000 notes deposit window till Sept 30

